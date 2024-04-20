Huge return after 234 days, heel turn confirmed & more: 5 possible finishes to the Women's World Title match on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW last week after suffering from a wrist injury. The red brand will host a massive Women's Battle Royal next week to crown the new Women's World Champion.

The upcoming match will present the RAW Women's division with an incredible opportunity to claim the top prize. While there are a couple of favorites to become the next champion, WWE could still pull off major surprises in the match. Here are five potential finishes to the upcoming Women's Battle Royal for the Women's World Championship:

#1. Trish Stratus returns on WWE RAW

Recent backstage reports claimed that WWE had potential plans in place to bring back Trish Stratus and Lita for a segment at WrestleMania 40. While those plans were seemingly scrapped, Trish Stratus could make an epic return next week to compete in the Women's Battle Royal.

WWE could also have her win the title and book a brief championship reign on RAW on the road to Backlash. She may return as babyface to become the new Women's World Champion and potentially drop the title to Liv Morgan at Backlash. The latter could use brutalizing a legend to cross that line in her hunt for revenge for a promising heel run.

#2. Liv Morgan cements her heel turn with the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan vowed to take everything away from Rhea Ripley when the latter relinquished her title on RAW. She proudly took credit for injuring Mami and putting her on the shelf, dubbing it a perfect revenge. Morgan would be a befitting superstar to capture the Women's World Championship.

This will add to her character as a dominant heel, giving WWE Creative enough time to build her up as a credible champion. Additionally, it will help keep her eventual feud with Rhea Ripley alive while the latter recovers from her injury.

#3. Nia Jax wins her first title since returning to WWE

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax warned the entire RAW Women's division last week, as The Irresistible Force declared her intentions to win the Women's World Championship. She is determined to get her hands on the title, and unlike Liv Morgan, Jax is not driven by vengeance. She was involved in a massive feud with Rhea Ripley earlier, establishing her as one of the top heels on the roster.

Jax could win her first title since returning to the company in 2023. She will undoubtedly be one of the most dominant competitors in the Women's Battle Royal for the championship. Nia Jax winning the title would set up several fresh feuds on Monday Night RAW and make room for developing exciting rivalries around the gold.

#4. Becky Lynch makes a huge return after WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL, where the two superstars engaged in an unforgettable encounter. Mami eventually emerged victorious, while The Man went off the television following her loss.

However, the latter could return on Monday Night RAW next week to compete in the Women's Battle Royale.

It is worth noting that Becky Lynch briefly feuded with Liv Morgan and Nia Jax on the Road to WrestleMania. Even if she doesn't win the title on RAW, The Man will make for an exciting challenger to help give the new championship reign a credible start on the red brand. Becky eliminated Morgan in the Women's Elimination Chamber match for the title shot, and now the latter could eliminate The Man to win the title next week.

#5. Jade Cargill makes a surprise appearance on RAW

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW has a handful of names that can directly go after the title and legitimately win the gold. The creative team could pull off an exciting swerve by having Jade Cargill compete in the Battle Royal. She is working alongside Bianca Blair on SmackDown, where the pair have formed a tag team alliance.

However, both superstars could surprise fans by competing in the Women's Battle Royal on RAW to tease a potential move to the red brand following the upcoming Draft. Even if neither of them wins the gold, the creative team could use their presence in the match to solidify Jade Cargill's and Bianca Belair's direction as a tag team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE