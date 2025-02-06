Huge return after 742 days; Cody Rhodes' brutal humiliation? - 5 surprises to expect on WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2025 

This week's SmackDown will feature the aftermath from WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and more. The premium live event was a memorable night that saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens, Jey Uso win the Men's 'Rumble, and the return of The Queen, among others.

Triple H delivered one of the most memorable Royal Rumble events in recent memory with Jey Uso's surprise victory, Charlotte Flair's return to reclaim her throne, and Cody Rhodes overcoming Kevin Owens after a brutal Ladder match. This week's edition of RAW also thrilled the fans, so the WWE SmackDown episode will likely include a few surprises for the fans.

Without further ado, let's see a few surprises that could be in store on Friday:

#5. Cody Rhodes turns heel?

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Cody Rhodes certainly unleashed a dark side fans hadn't seen in a long time. He viciously assaulted Kevin Owens, put him through ladders, and showed no remorse while celebrating his victory. This could hint towards something fans have anticipated for months.

Possibly for the very first time The American Nightmare forgot that his opponent was once one of the closest friends. On this week's WWE SmackDown, he might pull the trigger and fully turn heel, unleashing a ruthless version of himself like fans have never seen.

#4. Solo Sikoa could return on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix. He later returned to SmackDown alongside Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. However, fans booed him to the extent that he didn't say anything and left the arena. He hasn't appeared on programming ever since.

At WWE Royal Rumble, Jacob Fatu impressed everyone with his performance in the Men's 'Rumble. Solo Sikoa may return to praise his Enforcer, or perhaps start a rivalry with him. He could also start a feud with someone else on the blue brand to find himself a WrestleMania 41 match.

#3. Alexa Bliss returns to weekly shows after 742 days?

One of the biggest pops at Royal Rumble happened when Alexa Bliss made her shocking return during the Women's 'Rumble Match. This was her first appearance since January 2023.

As she is seemingly back as a full-time performer, she could start appearing on weekly shows as soon as this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Considering the huge reaction she got, she will likely be a babyface and engage in a feud with popular heels like Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, or Chelsea Green. She will perfectly suit the blue brand, especially with the new Women's United States Championship being on show.

#2. Drew McIntyre could assault Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but that doesn't mean he will stop targeting people who supported Roman Reigns. With that in mind, Cody Rhodes could be next on his list.

The Scottish Warrior appeared on the first SmackDown episode of 2025 to hug the Undisputed WWE Champion, potentially signaling he planned to humiliate The American Nightmare very soon. With reports of McIntyre potentially joining the blue brand, he could target the fan-favorite starting this Friday with a brutal humiliation.

#1. Randy Orton returns?

Randy Orton suffered a brutalizing Piledriver at the hands of his former ally Kevin Owens a few months ago and hasn't appeared on WWE programming ever since. While fans expected him to appear during Owens and Rhodes' Ladder Match at Royal Rumble, that didn't happen either.

The company may be saving The Viper's return for this week's blue brand episode. He could return and go after Kevin Owens for injuring him, or even turn heel and attack his long-term friend Cody Rhodes to start a feud potentially leading to a match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

While many possibilities exist, fans will have to wait until WWE SmackDown airs live this Friday to find out what's in store for them.

