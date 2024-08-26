Huge return, two big free agents challenging champions? - 4 directions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week

The Judgment Day has been the second biggest and most impactful faction in WWE and modern pro wrestling behind only The Bloodline. Being active for over two years now as a group, the stable has passed the test of time.

The faction started with Edge, who quickly recruited Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Finn Balor later joined, which led to Finn, Rhea, and Damian kicking the Hall of Famer out. From there, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh later joined the fold.

Tragedy struck at SummerSlam, however, as both Rhea and Damian were kicked out of the group. Carlito and Liv Morgan have since joined and this new, more vile and arrogant version of The Judgment Day is aiming to take over Monday nights.

Trending

With one episode of RAW left ahead of Bash in Berlin, there is plenty of chaos that can ensue. This article will take a look at a handful of directions for the group, which includes the tag team champions being confronted, a new member joining, and beyond.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four directions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW this week.

#4. The Judgment Day could try to injure Damian Priest ahead of Bash in Berlin

Expand Tweet

WWE Bash in Berlin is the company's next premium live event and the show will be held this Saturday. Germany's first-ever major WWE PLE is set to be a big one, as it will see The Judgment Day collide with former members.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, also known as The Terror Twins, are set to unite to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Needless to say, Liv and Dirty Dom will be outmatched at the WWE show and despite their arrogance, they surely know this.

As a result, The Judgment Day may try to shift things in their favor by attacking Damian on RAW tonight. They could try to injure his arm or even his leg, which in turn could either cause him to miss Bash in Berlin or at least go in at less than 100%. Regardless, it could be a big move for the stable.

#3. The Motor City Machine Guns could make their WWE debut to confront the tag team champions

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have a long-lasting relationship in and out of WWE. The Irish Ace looked up to Finn and The Prince has served as his mentor for many years. Now, the pair are the reigning World Tag Team Champions.

Since winning the gold, Finn and JD have been mostly preoccupied and haven't exactly been focused on being fighting WWE champions. That could change soon, however, as there is a team rumored to be signing with the Sports Entertainment titan: The Motor City Machine Guns.

While it isn't certain Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are indeed joining the Triple H-led promotion, it is definitely a possibility. If the duo are making the jump, they could debut on RAW to confront The Judgment Day. This could then lead to a future tag team bout between the Irish stars and the talented veterans from The Motor City.

#2. The Judgment Day could begin to get haunted by The Wyatt Sicks

The Judgment Day, as it stands now, includes five members. This includes four male stars in Carlito, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, plus a female performer in Liv Morgan. They hold both the World Tag Team Titles and the WWE Women's World Championship.

Another stable in WWE has four male stars and one female superstar too. The Wyatt Sicks is led by Uncle Howdy but also features Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross. This could potentially lead to a war between the two stables.

A feud between the two groups makes sense. The Judgment Day cast their 'family' aside with Rhea and Damian being ousted from the faction. As a result, The Wyatt Sicks may choose to haunt the dangerous group and make them pay for their actions.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez could return and align with the stable

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez is a powerful superstar who has had a fair bit of success in WWE. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Unfortunately, she has been out of action since before WrestleMania.

In the past, however, Raquel was often seen teaming with Liv Morgan. The two were a babyface duo who managed to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together. While Morgan is now a heel, Rodriguez hasn't been around and as a result, fans don't know how she feels about the change.

In what could be both exciting and shocking, Rodriguez could return on RAW tonight and join The Judgment Day. She could do so by attacking Rhea Ripley, a former friend and long-term rival. From there, the fiendish stable could be stronger than ever before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.