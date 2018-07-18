WWE News: Huge singles match confirmed for tonight's episode of SmackDown Live

WWE Champion AJ Styles will be in action later tonight

What’s the story?

Hours prior to the initial kick-off to this week’s edition of SmackDown Live, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas’ on-screen manager Zelina Vega has apparently laid down the challenge to WWE Champion AJ Styles to a one-on-one match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

Former NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas was initially called-up to the WWE main roster as part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and for his first big feud on the blue brand of SmackDown Live, ‘El Idolo’ put together some absolutely incredible matches against his fellow Mexican counterpart Sin Cara, who was also defeated by the former at this past Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view as well.

Following Almas’ win over Cara, his manager Zelina Vega subsequently went on to announce that it is indeed time for the former NXT champion to focus on the bigger picture on the blue brand and eventually challenge the bigger stars of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

In the build-up to tonight’s edition of SmackDown Live and the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, former NXT Champion Almas has seemingly decided to challenge WWE Champion Styles to a one-on-one match for tonight’s episode of SD Live.

Almas’ manager Zelina Vega initially laid out the challenge to ‘The Phenomenal One’ for the SummerSlam pay-per-view, however, Styles himself is rather keen on having a match against ‘El Idolo’ later tonight and as per seen in the clip below, it now looks like a non-title match between Almas and Styles has indeed been confirmed for tonight’s episode of SD Live.

What’s next?

This will be the very first in-ring meeting between Almas and Styles, as the two very talented men get set to share the ring alongside each other for the very first time in their careers.

However, on the other hand, the WWE Universe can certainly expect both these men to extend their feud till the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view and eventually square-off against each other in a WWE Championship match at The Biggest Event of The Summer.