Huge stipulation match likely, stable potentially barred from ringside - 4 signs The Demon will return at WWE WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor made a huge challenge on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion was backstage alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio where he challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39.

While not yet confirmed, it is believed that the bout will be contested inside Hell in a Cell. This would be a major match for the Premium Live Event, but given the history between Edge and the faction, Hell in a Cell would certainly be fitting.

Edge originally created The Judgment Day, first recruiting Damian for the group. Rhea joined soon after. It was Finn who, upon joining, engaged in a beatdown on The Rated-R Superstar, with all three leaving the former champion battered. The two sides have been at odds ever since.

There's reason to believe that their upcoming bout, possibly contested inside Hell in a Cell, won't just be Edge vs. Finn Balor. Instead, Edge could possibly take on Balor's alter ego known as The Demon. What reasoning is there to believe that The Demon may return at WrestleMania?

Below are four signs The Demon will return at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#4. They may be competing inside Hell in a Cell

As noted, Edge and Finn Balor may be competing inside Hell in a Cell. As the tweet above indicates, there were rumors and reports that the two were to fight in the Cell at the Royal Rumble, but their bout was pushed back.

Many are under the impression that they'll be returning to the concept for WWE WrestleMania 39, which makes sense. The pair have already fought in an I Quit Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, so there are only a few match types that could up the ante from there, with an I Quit Match being one of them.

If they do indeed compete in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania Hollywood, Finn Balor is likely to summon The Demon persona. A bout as dangerous as Hell in a Cell requires an equally dangerous competitor, and few are as intense and unstoppable as The Demon. Finn will need to channel this dark edge to stand a chance against the Hall of Famer inside of the hellacious structure.

#3. Finn Balor is desperate to get a win over Edge

Finn Balor before Survivor Series

Finn Balor is seemingly a desperate man. While Judgment Day regularly had the upper hand over Edge for much of their feud, that dramatically shifted at WWE Elimination Chamber. The event, held in Montreal, featured a tag team bout.

Beth Phoenix & Edge united to battle Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match. While the bout was even and very back-and-forth, it ultimately concluded with Edge pinning Finn after a vicious Spear. To many, that signaled the conclusion of their rivalry. The hero stood tall at the end.

Balor didn't see things the same way. He viciously attacked Edge after costing the WWE Hall of Famer the United States Championship on last week's episode of RAW. He's made it clear the rivalry isn't over until he says it is, hence the challenge for WrestleMania.

If Finn wants to defeat Edge and stand tall to close the rivalry, he has to channel The Demon to do it. He's already lost to the Hall of Famer as the standard Finn Balor. If he's this desperate to win, The Demon persona may be coming.

#2. Judgment Day won't be around to help out Finn

The Judgment Day

Finn Balor may need to summon The Demon if he hopes to defeat Edge at WWE WrestleMania. This isn't only because The Rated-R Superstar is such a high-quality professional wrestler, but also because of the realities of the stipulation.

If Finn and Edge clash inside Hell in a Cell, Judgment Day will not be able to interfere in the bout. For those unaware, a Hell in a Cell Match features a giant cage surrounding the ringside area with a roof on top. Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio would all be unable to enter.

The Prince may not have Judgment Day in his corner even if the bout isn't contested inside Hell in a Cell. Rhea Ripley will be busy challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Dominik Mysterio will likely fight his father. There's a chance Priest will be free, but that remains to be seen.

#1. Finn has been unable to keep Edge down in WWE

The rivalry between Edge and The Judgment Day has been an intense one. As noted, when Finn joined the group, he and the other members viciously attacked The Rated-R Superstar, putting him on the injured list. Edge later returned to WWE, but the same story has been told a number of times.

Edge will return to fight off the group only to get injured or even watch his wife get hurt. Judgment Day keeps taking the former world champion out. Yet no matter how often they repeat this, Edge keeps coming back to be a thorn in their side. They can't keep him down for good.

Balor may need to channel The Demon persona for that very reason. Everything they've done to take Edge out of commission has either failed or only worked temporarily. There's a chance, however, that The Demon can finally put the Hall of Famer down for good.

