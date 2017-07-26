From the WWE Rumour Mill: Huge tag team match taking place at SummerSlam?

by Riju Dasgupta News 26 Jul 2017, 12:48 IST

Will The Shield run wild all over WWE, once again?

What's the story?

The biggest show of the Summer is approaching and the card is slowly getting filled, as we draw closer. There has been much speculation with regard to the matches on the card and in particular, the fate of the Raw Tag Team Championships, now held by Cesaro and Sheamus. Who would their opponents be at the grand show? We bring you the latest rumor from Cageside Seats.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were once aligned, as members of The Shield, one of the most dominant factions in modern wrestling. The group was splintered apart when Seth Rollins turned on his brethren and went heel. Currently, both men are babyfaces and have an uneasy alliance against the heel faction known as The Miztourage. While they scored a victory in the main event on Raw in a handicap match, Ambrose would not bump fists with Rollins and bring back the band back again, when Raw went off the air.

The heart of the matter

According to the rumour at hand, Ambrose and Rollins will use the momentum from this victory to team up and challenge the Raw tag team champions- Cesaro and Sheamus at Summerslam. This essentially means that neither man will go heel, as has been speculated by several sources on the internet thus far. It is also the first step towards a Shield reunion in the future, at some point in time.

What's next?

The following weeks on Raw should be interesting to see how the alliance comes about; if it does so at all. We're also curious to see how Cesaro and Sheamus involve themselves in a feud against the former Shield brothers.

Author's take

This should be a really good match. With all due respect to The Hardy Boyz, this will be a feud worthy of workers like Cesaro and Sheamus. These four men in their prime can steal the show at the event, and Ambrose and Rollins can also make the Tag Team Championships feel special again.