Huge tease, clear evidence - 4 signs Uncle Howdy kidnapped major WWE Superstar's husband 

Uncle Howdy has been teasing making his return to WWE for several weeks, but until last night it seemed that his teases were just that. But it seems things escalated last night.

As part of last night's King and Queen of the Ring event, Uncle Howdy dropped another QR code which led to a video where a person was seen playing WWE2K24 and was then taken suddenly.

The voice said "I love this game" before being cut off and many fans believe that Killian Dain is the man who was taken.

The following are just four signs that the former WWE Superstar could have become Howdy's first victim.

#4. Nikki Cross is seemingly a member of WWE's Wyatt 6

Nikki Cross hasn't been used on WWE TV for several months and wasn't even included in the recent Draft 2024. It's unclear what the future holds for her on-screen, but it seems that she is a member of Wyatt 6. Fans have been piecing together the hints from Howdy in recent weeks and they appear to be aimed at Cross and several other stars.

If Cross is part of Wyatt 6, then she could have let Howdy into her house in order for him to take his latest victim.

#3. Is Nikki Cross Now Missing?

The recent messages have seemingly been sent to Nikki Cross from Uncle Howdy and if she didn't respond to them, then he could have been forced to approach her house instead. There are some rumors from fans claiming that Nikki Cross had her cover pic with her dogs before and now the dogs are looking lost on her cover picture because she is missing.

Could Howdy have taken both Nikki Cross and her husband? Or was her husband just a witness to the kidnapping?

#2. Was this Nikki's Cross' house?

There has been a lot of speculation online following the release of Howdy's latest video but it was revealed that Nikki Cross has two dogs and there are two dog bowls spotted in the video as well as Howdy himself being seen for a few seconds outside the house.

This appears to confirm that Howdy went to Nikki Cross's house and it could have been Dain who was heard on the video while playing WWE2K24. If this is the case, then he could be a major part of Wyatt 6 as well, because if he wasn't taken, he is a witness.

#1. Was it Killian Dain's voice?

The voice on the video was clearly Irish which has led to WWE fans going through a number of stars to decide which one has a voice similar to the tape. As seen above, it does appear to be Killian Dain's voice which means that he was there when Howdy or one of Howdy's associates appeared.

Neither Nikki Cross or Killian Dain have updated their social media pages since the video was released which could be a clue that one of them, if not both of them, have been taken ahead of Howdy's return.