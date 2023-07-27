Hulk Hogan to marry at 69? 3 women he's been romantically linked with over the years

Hulk Hogan hasn’t lost hope in love, and hasn’t allowed age to alter his marriage plans. Last week, The Hulkster proposed to his girlfriend, Sky Daily, at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. The duo started dating in March 2022, with their romance beginning soon after his divorce from his 2nd wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

The WWE veteran proposed on her birthday, and she said yes! The Hulkster and his fiancé are yet to reveal a date for their special day. Sky Daily is 24 years younger than Hulk Hogan. She is an accountant and yoga instructor.

This seems like a good time to dive more into some of The Hulkster's previous relationships.

Here are the women Hulk Hogan has been with in the past:

#1. Linda Hogan

Hulk Hogan and Linda Claridge tied in the know in 1983 after two years of being together. The majority of their relationship prior to marriage was long-distance owing to Hulk’s busy wrestling schedule.

They have two children together, Brooke born in 1988 and Nick born in 1990.

Together, the WWE veteran and Linda Hogan had a reality TV show called “Hogan Knows Best”. It ran for four seasons and ended in 2007 when Linda Hogan filed for divorce. As per The Hulkster, he learned about the divorce through media outlets after a reporter from St. Petersburg Times broke the news.

As per Linda Hogan’s publicist, she filed for divorce after learning about Hogan’s affair with Brooke Hogan’s close friend, Christine Plante. Hulk Hogan denied these claims but Plante had confirmed her closeness with the WWE veteran.

The divorce was settled in 2009 and Linda Hogan was awarded more than 70% of the couple’s liquid assets and 40% ownership of Hogan’s companies. Furthermore, The Hulkster had to pay $3 Million in property settlement.

#2. Jennifer McDaniel

Hulk Hogan started seeing Jennifer McDaniel soon after his divorce from Linda Hogan. The couple instantly hit it off and got engaged in 2009, and tied the knot in 2010.

After being together for a decade, the couple filed for divorce in 2021. Hogan filed for it and McDaniel signed the papers the same day.

As per divorce settlements, The Hulkster had to buy Jennifer McDaniel a new car with a guarantee that she wouldn’t have to make any payments for it, while Hogan got to keep the car they purchased during their marriage.

Next, Jennifer McDaniel kept the property they bought together in Palm Isle, Florida while Hogan kept the Clearwater Mansion.

As for alimony, instead of monthly payments, The Hulkster paid McDaniel a hefty amount. Finally, both parties agreed to not talk about their relationship without the other signing off on it.

#1. Christiane Plante (Hulk Hogan's supposed girlfriend)

Christiane Plante was Brooke Hogan’s close friend. She reportedly became rather close to The Hulkster which led to Linda Hogan filing for divorce.

The WWE veteran denied the claims but Plante confirmed that they had become close after Linda and Hulk Hogan had separated, but hadn’t filed for divorce.

Brooke Hogan had expressed her agony over the situation with a tweet which was deleted soon after. On the other hand, Plante revealed she had sent Brooke Hogan an apology letter as well.

