Hulk Hogan makes mistake while congratulating Drew McIntyre after WWE Royal Rumble

Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer

Hulk Hogan has congratulated Drew McIntyre on social media after the Scot outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. However, as many Twitter users have been quick to point out, the Hall of Famer has made a mistake while attempting to shower praise on the Rumble winner.

McIntyre has become one of the top babyfaces on RAW in recent weeks, with his “1-2-3” Claymore countdown being a key feature of his fresh persona, but Hogan erroneously referred to him as a heel in his tweet.

Yo Drew congratulations on your Rumble victory,thanks for keeping the dream alive,there aren’t very many real heels left my brother,@dmcintyrewwe is the real deal. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 27, 2020

This prompted dozens of responses from people telling Hogan that McIntyre is no longer a heel in WWE.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Drew McIntyre triumphs

Drew McIntyre entered the Royal Rumble from the No.16 position and quickly made a huge statement by eliminating Brock Lesnar, who equalled the record for the most number of eliminations in a single Rumble by launching 13 Superstars over the top rope.

The former 3MB member went on to eliminate Ricochet, The Miz, King Corbin and Seth Rollins before throwing out Roman Reigns at the end of the match to book his ticket to WrestleMania 36, where he will challenge for either the WWE Championship or Universal Championship.