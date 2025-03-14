Hulk Hogan to return at WrestleMania and get involved with The Rock? Exploring the possibilities

The Rock is on his quest to take over WWE. The Final Boss flaunted his influence and power when he unveiled that he had managed to turn John Cena heel and bought his soul. With the winner of the Elimination Chamber and possibly other latent wrestlers, The Brahma Bull doesn’t have anybody stopping him. However, there is a chance that The People’s Champ could get confronted by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 41.

The Hulkster was last seen in WWE on RAW’s Netflix debut. That night, The Rock seemed to have turned a leaf over and returned to the company as a babyface. He praised Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, the man who had become his sworn enemy on the road to and at WrestleMania XL.

However, the eight-time WWE Champion revealed that his good persona and his friendship with The American Nightmare were facades. Seeing this more sinister version of The Final Boss, Hulk Hogan could approach The Rock and ask him to stop his dirty work at WrestleMania 41.

The Hall of Famer may try to convince The Brahma Bull not to ruin the business that gave him everything. However, there is a chance that The People’s Champ may not entertain Hogan’s words and ask John Cena to attack the legend instead.

Thus, this could be another grand display of power by The Final Boss, who would make an example out of one of pro wrestling’s biggest names across eras. WWE could also make Cody Rhodes rescue Hogan and safely take him away from harm’s way. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.

A 10-time WWE Champion could thwart the Rock’s plan to destroy Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The Rock had offered Cody Rhodes the chance to be his champion and sell his soul to him in exchange for fulfilling his and his family’s dreams. However, The American Nightmare declined the offer and paid the price for it when John Cena, Travis Scott, and The Brahma Bull left him bloodied and beaten in the ring.

Now, The Final Boss plans to do the same thing at the Show of Shows in Las Vegas, stripping Rhodes off the Undisputed WWE Championship this time. However, former Undisputed Champion Brock Lesnar could interfere and thwart his plans.

The Rock and The Beast Incarnate are old rivals. The latter defeated The Brahma Bull at the 2002 SummerSlam to win a WWE Undisputed Title match. This briefly made Lesnar the youngest-ever WWE Champion at 25 before Randy Orton became the new youngest champion two years later, at the age of 24.

Cody Rhodes had earned the recognition and the respect of the former three-time Universal Champion after beating him at the 2023 SummerSlam. Notably, this was Brock Lesnar’s last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

With the former UFC giant in the corner of The American Nightmare, The Final Boss may not be able to have his way at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for The Brahma Bull and Rhodes.

