Hulk Hogan reveals unfortunate injury news

Hulk Hogan shared the news with his fans on social media

The former WWE Champion also underwent back surgery in 2019

Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has suffered a torn bicep.

The 66-year-old has recently provided fans with updates on his recovery after undergoing his tenth back surgery in November 2019, but it now appears that he will have another injury to contend with over the next few months.

As you can see below, Hogan shared the news with his Twitter followers before joking that he must be long lost brothers with another Superstar who has dealt with bicep injuries in the past, Rusev.

Both of my biceps have been torn at the insertions for 25yrs,today I tore my right bicep where it goes in at my front deltoid,well I guess Rusev and I are long lost brothers! BROTHER. HH damn it burns!!! pic.twitter.com/JREZd784Ih — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 31, 2020

To put the injury into context, AOP member Rezar recently suffered a torn bicep and he is expected to be out of in-ring action for 6-8 months.

Hulk Hogan’s WWE status in 2020

Hulk Hogan's most recent appearance on WWE television came in October 2019 when he led five Superstars to victory over Team Ric Flair at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, it has been announced that Hogan will become a two-time Hall of Famer when he is inducted in 2020 alongside fellow nWo members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it is not yet known when the induction will take place.