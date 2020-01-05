Hulk Hogan reveals incredible new look, pleads with WWE for a WrestleMania match

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Is The Hulkster on his way back to the ring?

The Immortal Hulk Hogan may have just taken that moniker to a whole other level, confirming that he's "on the grind" just seven weeks and four days after his tenth back surgery that resulted in The Hulkster having to learn how to walk on his own again.

Not only that, but Hogan has also seemingly pleaded with WWE for a match at WrestleMania!

WWE Hall of Famer Hogan, who showed off an incredible new lean and ripped look in a photo which also indicated further growth of his new facial hair, posted the positive update on his recovery and rehabilitation from serious surgery on his Twitter account.

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020

Eric Bischoff had previously updated the Hulkamaniacs about Hogan's recovery on his 83 Weeks podcast.

He looks better than he has in the last 15 years. The surgery he had, I can't even describe it. It was massive. The reconstruction that they did to his spine, if you just look at the amount of hardware that they had to take out of his back to put in new hardware, it was more metal that came out of his back than there is on the front-end of my car. He's having to learn how to walk again, and he's really doing some extensive rehab."