WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals that former WWE Champion is learning to walk again after massive spinal surgery

While Hulk Hogan did tweet out a picture of his new look the other day, he hasn't revealed much about the spinal surgery he had on 15 November. On the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave an update on the issue and said Hogan looks 15 years younger and that he is currently in rehab learning to walk again.

It was also recently announced that Hollywood Hogan would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Kevin Nash, X-Pac and Scott Hall.

Yesterday, Hogan tweeted out a new look that suggested a return to the Black and White.

Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life”2Sweet” pic.twitter.com/ws5dlULtrM — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 18, 2019

Details of the surgery that Hogan underwent in November, however, were largely under wraps.

This is not the first time that Hogan has gone under the knife, as his body has suffered a lot of damage over the years. A month ago he had tweeted out a picture of the old screws that had come out of his back after surgery.

That is the old hardware that came out of my back brother. HH pic.twitter.com/fOpkFv6B7U — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 15, 2019

Bischoff has now revealed that Hogan is doing fine after his massive spinal surgery. Moreover, he said the surgery has helped his appearance and that he is doing well in rehab.

"He looks better than he has in the last 15 years. The surgery he had, I can't even describe it. It was massive. The reconstruction that they did to his spine, if you just look at the amount of hardware that they had to take out of his back to put in new hardware, it was more metal that came out of his back than there is on the front-end of my car.

"It's ridiculous. He was in surgery for right at, or close to ten hours. That's a lot of surgery. He's rehabbing now. He's having to learn how to walk again, and he's really doing some extensive rehab."

Here's hoping Hogan has a speedy recovery, and that he gets fit in time for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.