Hulk Hogan's former opponent feared he would be fired after match with the WWE legend

Hulk Hogan faced hundreds of opponents throughout his legendary wrestling career. In a recent interview, Bill DeMott gave a behind-the-scenes insight into how he felt after going one-on-one with The Hulkster.

Hogan defeated DeMott, then known as Hugh Morrus, on the November 27, 1995, episode of WCW Nitro. The match featured a spot where DeMott only gained a two-count after landing his moonsault finisher from the top rope.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, DeMott said he feared for his job when Hogan's friend Brutus Beefcake approached him backstage:

"I hit him [Hogan] with my deal [finisher] and he was the first one to ever kick out of it, and the match was over and here came Beefcake again. Beefcake [said], 'Big man wants you.' Now I was a little nervous going, 'Oh s**t, this may have just ended my run here.' He put a beer down on the table and said, 'Thank you.' I went, 'Oh yeah? Thank you!' A little toast of the beer and it was the best walk ever back to my locker room." [22:28 – 22:59]

Hulk Hogan was WCW's greatest star at the time. As part of his contract, he had permission to choose his own opponents and decide the direction of his storylines.

Bill DeMott is thankful for his match with Hulk Hogan

After the four-minute contest, Bill DeMott went on to work with major WCW names including Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Sting. He also shared the ring with Ric Flair's Four Horsemen stable.

Almost three decades on, DeMott only has good things to say about his experience with Hulk Hogan:

"When you get the blessing of the big guy, then you keep working hard and wait for the next opportunity. I got to bump around with Hulk through the years like that. Same with Randy and Sting and Luger. Got in there with The Horsemen, and I was doing good stuff." [23:04 – 23:21]

DeMott wrestled for WCW between 1995 and 2001. Later in his career, the 56-year-old worked as an in-ring competitor and trainer for WWE. He left the company in 2015 following complaints about his behavior and training methods.

