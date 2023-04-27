"They didn't want the heat" - Former WWE star claims political correctness led to his exit from the company

A former WWE star and trainer believes political correctness and social media played a part in his exit from the company.

Former WWE NXT head trainer Bill DeMott (aka Hugh Morrus) left the company after there were several allegations of bullying and harassment against him. However, Bill doesn't believe he did anything wrong and feels like his departure was a sign of the times. The former WWE Tough Enough trainer resigned in 2015 after the allegations came to light.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, DeMott noted that the company did a full investigation and couldn't verify any of the allegations but didn't want the negative attention on social media.

"But you know the funny thing to me about the allegations was when they came out the first time, there was a full investigation. The company comes out and says, ‘We found none of this to hold any water,’ but social media was so on fire that they didn’t want the heat. They didn’t want the heat, and I don’t blame them," said Bill DeMott.

DeMott added that he still gets text messages from trainees today, seven years after he departed the company from those who "get it."

"I’ve been gone now another seven years. Still text messages, 'Hey coach, I’m doing this' or 'Did you see that? Hey, Bill.' So the ones that get it get it, and the ones that don’t complain and put it on someone else, but in this time of social media and political correctness, all this stuff you have two options," added DeMott. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Former WWE trainer Bill DeMott addresses his allegations

Last year, former WWE employee Bill DeMott defended himself and claimed that the concept of someone paying their dues is out the window.

Speaking with WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Bill defended his physically demanding training methods and suggested that people no longer want to work hard to get ahead.

"I’m not a big fan of what I’ve been accused of doing, but I’m a big fan of that hard work and, okay, work for it. You both know, Mr. Brisco more than anybody, the opportunities are so more in front of them [nowadays]. They don’t have to appreciate it or work for it. That whole paying your dues thing is way out the window," said DeMott. [From 16:20 to 16:49]

Bill Demott has been out of the wrestling business since his resignation following the allegations against him. It will be interesting to see if the 56-year-old ever returns to wrestling in some capacity down the line.

