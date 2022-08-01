Paige opens up about backstage issues with a former controversial WWE coach

Former WWE Superstar Paige (real-life Saray Bevis) shared her negative experience with former coach Bill DeMott and said he wanted her to look more like a diva.

Before she made her main roster move in 2014, The Anti-Diva found success in NXT by winning the brand's women's title. Her success was the result of her training with Dusty Rhodes, Dr. Tom Prichard, and Bill DeMott. However, it looks like she doesn't carry fond memories of the former WCW talent.

During her panel at Starrcast V, Paige recalled her time with her former coaches. Although she had nothing but praise towards Dusty and Prichard, the same can't be said for DeMott.

“Dr. Tom Prichard was awesome. And then all that changed when Bill Demott came. Dr. Tom was like ‘If you can do it safely, you can do it.’ Absolutely. He gave us a chance down there. Then Bill Demott came in and ‘You need to wear colour.’ Shut the f**k up. I don’t need to do s**t for you alright? He was just constantly like ‘You need to wear colour, and you need to be more like a Diva.’ I’m just like that’s not why I’m signed. I’m signed because of the way I look right?” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Paige left WWE on July 7 after 12 years with the company. Meanwhile, the former WWE trainer resigned in 2015 after allegations of misconduct against him.

Paige recalled being compared to former WWE Superstar Summer Rae

During her chat on Starrcast, the Anti-Diva continued to talk about the issues she encountered with DeMott. She shared that she was instructed to look like Summer Rae.

However, Paige clarified that she has no hard feelings towards Rae.

“I remember one day he was like ‘We’re all going to be at Raw today, so everybody make sure you dress accordingly. Paige, dress like a Diva.’ So I bought this blue dress, just looked awful on me. But I feel like a Diva. I feel like a Diva today. So I put this blue dress on and he was constantly like ‘You need to be more like Summer Rae, this is what Diva is. This is what they want.’ I was just like ‘alright…’ As much as I love Summer, she just wasn’t me."

Paige went on to become the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and even captured the Divas Championship twice. She won her first Divas Title on her first appearance on the main roster against AJ Lee.

Now that she is out of her WWE contract, fans are anticipating what could be her next move.

