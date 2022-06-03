"Know who you are" - AJ Lee recalls what she told Paige before her first title win on RAW after WrestleMania 30 

AJ Lee has revealed what she told Paige before the latter's first Divas Championship win on the RAW after WrestleMania 30.

Lee defended her title at the previous night's Showcase of the Immortals. She came down the ramp on RAW, claiming that she had no competition left after defeating "everyone" during her 295 day reign. Paige, who was the NXT Women's Champion at the time, then challenged the champ and pinned her for the title in a fairly short match.

AJ recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she discussed the moment, the movie that included that moment (Fighting with my Family), and what she told the debuting star on the previous night's 'Mania.

"Get ready. it's gonna be the ride of your life. Know who you are, never like, lose that" she told Paige (53:49 to 53:55)

She then went on to describe that the British star was nervous for the biggest night of her career. So, the veteran spent the day with the rookie.

Discussing their backstage dynamic, AJ had this to say -

"I would protect her like she was my daughter. Just keep her safe. That was one of the things like, when I retired, I was like 'what's my baby gonna do out there'"

AJ Lee left WWE in 2015 and hasn't wrestled a match since. She has since written books and comics during her time away from the ring. Paige retired from in-ring competition in 2018 and has been teased for an in-ring return in recent times.

AJ Lee says she has never watched "Fighting with my Family"

During the same interview, AJ Lee revealed that she has not watched "Fighting with my Family" - a biographical tale of the life of Saraya Bevis, known to WWE audiences as Paige.

AJ's character has a role in the movie. The movie's climax shows Paige's debut on Monday Night RAW and her winning the Divas Championship. Lee's character is played by Zelina Vega.

She claimed that she did not need to watch the movie as she "was there" at the time. That was the end of her 295-day long title reign, the second-longest Divas Championship reign in the belt's history, only bested by Nikki Bella's 301-day reign.

