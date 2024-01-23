Hulk Hogan's former rival to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the reality

Last night's Monday Night RAW had several highlights, one of which happened to be Hulk Hogan's 40th anniversary celebration. In honor of his WWF Championship win on January 24th, 1984, WWE aired some special videos featuring the Hulkster. One particularly interesting one saw the legend tease a possible Royal Rumble return this Saturday. In response, one of his most iconic rivals seems to have mirrored him and teased his return.

The iconic rival in question is former two-time WWF Champion, Sycho Sid. The Master and Ruler of the World was a thorn in Hulk Hogan's side in 1991-92. And, with Hogan seemingly keen to bring Hulkamania back at the Rumble, an account bearing Sid's name has warned him against it.

Expand Tweet

The potential for seeing Hogan and Sid share the ring once more has the WWE Universe giddy with excitement. But, as things stand, this is nothing more than a possibility. In addition to both men being well past their prime, the account that tweeted out the warning is nothing more than a fake.

Expand Tweet

With that in mind, the likelihood of seeing Hulk Hogan have one last face-off with Sid is incredibly slim. But, this is WWE we are talking about, and while it currently sits in the realm of speculation, there is no telling what the future holds. It certainly would be an incredible moment if it comes to pass.

Roman Reigns is less than a year away from passing Hulk Hogan's record

The Hulkamania celebrations were rather exciting. The promo videos WWE shared paid homage to his many achievements. However, one of Hulk Hogan's achievements may soon be surpassed by the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

As things stand, Hogan has the second-longest championship reign in WWE history, with 1474 days as champion under his belt. An incredible record, and one that frankly seems insurmountable. But, that said, the Tribal Chief is just less than a year, give or take 235 days away from beating that record. And, given how things are going, he likely will.

As the days roll on, Reigns will certainly be aiming to transcend the Hulkster. Soon after that, his sights will be set on becoming the longest-reigning champion in pro wrestling history.

Will Roman Reigns surpass Hulk Hogan? Let us know in the comment section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.