Hulk Hogan's WWE SummerSlam matches ranked worst to best

Mitch Nickelson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 529 // 10 Aug 2018, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels faced off in singles action at SummerSlam 2005.

Hulkamania is on its way back into WWE. The Immortal One served a three-year suspension but recently was reinstated back into the company's Hall of Fame. He has since implied an nWo reunion for October, but has also been reported backstage at WWE events in the past week. Could Hulk Hogan return to programming soon? Perhaps SummerSlam runs a little wild this year?

Hogan appearing at SummerSlam is nothing more than speculation on the part of this author, but it can't be denied that Hulk's had many spectacular performances on this grand summer stage. He's faced off against legends in the business such as Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, and Shawn Michaels, to name a few. He's been in singles and tag matches, six in total, that span across three separate decades. Every single time, Hogan was victorious.

Undefeated at SummerSlam, this articles counts down to the very best red and yellow victory at WWE's biggest party of the summer. Expect plenty of big boots, leg drops, and arenas full of screaming Hulkamaniacs.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#6 Hulk Hogan & The Ultimate Warrior vs. Sgt. Slaughter & Col. Mustafa & Gen. Adnon (1991)

The Iron Sheik tried to break Hulk Hogan's back and make him humble at SummerSlam 1991.

With the Iraq war on the forefront of the American psyche, pitting Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior against the traitor Sgt Slaughter as well as two Middle Eastern cohorts probably sounded like a great idea on paper. This was an okay bout, but definitely below the usual standards of Hulk.

The match was overall slow and not very exciting. Compared to previous SummerSlam efforts, the crowd didn’t seem to pop nearly as rabidly for Hulk’s signature moves and poses. What was even more distracting was special guest referee Sid Justice's complete lack of understanding of what he was supposed to be doing as a referee. Even the announcers kept pointing it out.

The premise didn't capture the attention of the fans quite like Vince and company had hoped. Ultimately this was the weakest of the red and yellow SummerSlam catalog. After this win, Hogan took a 14-year sabbatical from SummerSlam.

1 / 6 NEXT