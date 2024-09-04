Hulk Hogan has a storyline idea for Roman Reigns, but it's terrible; 3 reasons why WWE must not listen to The Hulkster

Roman Reigns is expected to return to SmackDown in the coming weeks to continue his feud with Solo Sikoa and the new version of The Bloodline. This could lead to setting the stage for a match at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

At the moment, The Original Tribal Chief has no help against the faction and has to find a way to deal with the numbers game. Meanwhile, WWE legend Hulk Hogan proposed an idea to the creative team that he believed would help Roman Reigns even the odds against The Bloodline.

According to Hulk Hogan, Logan Paul should turn babyface and come to Roman's aid, becoming part of the rivalry. That said, we take a look at three reasons why this idea wouldn't work.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. It wouldn't make much sense to have a Logan Paul face turn

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has done a great job as a heel during his time with WWE. Despite being a part-time wrestler, he emerged as one of the top heels, getting booed by fans on multiple occasions.

He did a good job as the United States Champion, while he had a match against the top babyface and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes a few months ago.

Thus, coming back as a face wouldn't get a positive response from fans and it wouldn't give him a chance to fight for the top titles on SmackDown either, since both The American Nightmare and LA Knight are the top faces on the blue brand.

#2. There is no connection to The Bloodline

Logan Paul hasn't been involved in The Bloodline story so far in any manner. Thus, it would be a bit weird for WWE to have him join Roman Reigns and the faction suddenly.

The only time he was even part of a storyline with The Original Tribal Chief and The Bloodline was two years ago when he emerged as a contender to Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the two had a title match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Aside from that match and its build-up in the previous weeks, Logan Paul has no palpable connection to The Bloodline story.

#1. There are other superstars that are expected to side with Roman Reigns

The civil war between Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is expected to intensify in the coming weeks and months. As mentioned here, Reigns will need all the help he can get to deal with the numbers game and WWE has already teased a reunion with the original Bloodline members.

Thus, fans should see Jimmy Uso come back and reunite with Reigns, five months after his last WWE appearance. Jimmy will be out for revenge after Solo Sikoa kicked him out of The Bloodline in early April and injured him.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are also expected to side with Roman Reigns, even though it is unclear when WWE will have them move to SmackDown from RAW. It is likely that this will happen closer to November and the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

The most important thing, though, is that all three of them are much more connected to The Bloodline storyline compared to Logan Paul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback