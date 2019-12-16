WWE News: Humberto Carrillo's conspiracy theory after Zelina Vega and Andrade 'split' at TLC

Sripad 16 Dec 2019, 09:06 IST

Zelina, Carrillo and Andrade

The cracks were showing in the association between Zelina and Andrade on Monday Night RAW and today at TLC, it was clear that El Idolo did not want anything to do with his business associate. Andrade walked out on Zelina Vega after losing his match against Humberto Carrillo at the pay per view.

In a backstage interview, Carrillo revealed how he managed to pick up his win over Andrade. He said:

“I'm just really happy. I mean, I just tried to not lose my mind, not lose the head and keep smarter and be in the right moment where I have to be.”

When asked how he prepared for the distraction by Zelina Vega at ringside during Andrade's matches, Carrillo came up with an interesting theory. He hinted that Vega could be turning her back on Andrade and help Carrillo soon. He said:

“Based of what happened last week, I don't know if Zelina is out there to help Andrade or help me. Who knows?”

You can watch the backstage interview below:

Who could @Zelina_VegaWWE REALLY be helping out here? 🤔@humberto_wwe has a theory following his HUGE win at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/NZMpotjMGC — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Is this actually the end of Vega's association with Andrade or will she manage to regain his trust by helping the former NXT champion get his revenge on Carrillo? Tomorrow night's RAW might have the answers!