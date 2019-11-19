Humberto Carrillo to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship

Shubham Roy

Humberto Carrillo and AJ Styles

It was confirmed by Charly Caruso on tonight's episode of WWE RAW that Humberto Carrillo will square off against United States Champion AJ Styles in a championship match on the November 25 episode of RAW.

Carrillo's feud with AJ Styles

The feud between AJ Styles and Humberto Carrillo started right after Humberto made his main roster debut on the October 21, 2019 episode of WWE RAW against then WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Carrillo would lose the match but he received praise for his impressive performance.

The next week on RAW at a backstage segment, AJ Styles along with The O.C. congratulated Carrillo for his determined match against Rollins on the previous week and then taunted him to have a match with him. Carrillo put on a valiant effort but came up short.

On October 31 at WWE Crown Jewel, Carrillo won a 20-man battle royal at the kickoff show to earn a United States Championship match against Styles. However, The Phenomenal One would once again come out on top.

The last week on RAW, the Mexican luchador got his first win on the main roster when he teamed up with Randy Orton and Ricochet to defeat The O.C. by pinning Styles. In tonight's episode, Carrillo picked up another win against The O.C.'s Karl Anderson. It remains to be seen if Carrillo can take away the US Championship from Styles' grasp on next week's episode of RAW.

