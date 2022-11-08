"I ain't f***ing doing it" – When Jon Moxley refused to lose to former WWE Champion

By February 2013, Jon Moxley had cemented his status as one of WWE's top stars of the future alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Known as The Shield, the three-man group built up an undefeated streak during their first few months on the main roster.

The trio's winning run was supposed to end at Elimination Chamber 2013 against John Cena, Ryback, and Sheamus. However, Moxley was strongly against Vince McMahon's booking idea.

In his autobiography, MOX, the former Shield member explained why he was adamant about not losing the six-man tag team match:

"We were hot, we were fresh," Moxley wrote. "If [we] went out there with Cena and took the f***in' schmootz and got pinned like everybody else, we would then become everybody else. It would kill us. I remember...being in the car with an uneasy feeling in my stomach. 'I ain't f***ing doing it,' I said. 'Whether they fire us or we get Cena'd and killed off...we're dead either way.'"

Reigns and Rollins also thought The Shield should continue their winning run at Elimination Chamber 2013. The up-and-coming stars spoke to McMahon, who understood their perspective and agreed to let them defeat Cena's team.

Jon Moxley reflected on The Shield's first defeat

The group's undefeated streak ended on the June 14, 2013, episode of SmackDown against Daniel Bryan, Kane, and Randy Orton. The loss came six months after their debut victory as a team against Bryan, Kane, and Ryback at TLC 2012.

Although he agreed to finally lose that day, Jon Moxley thought The Shield's winning run should have lasted even longer:

"Eventually, after months and months we couldn't delay the inevitable any longer and on SmackDown, we lost a six-man tag for the first time. On free TV. Thinking back on it now, I still think we could have gotten way more out of that undefeated streak. But writers gonna write."

The Shield is widely viewed as one of the greatest factions in WWE history. All three men became WWE Champions within four years of the group's debut.

