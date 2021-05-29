"I can’t dream of that stuff"- WWE Superstar reveals Triple H and Shawn Michaels' backstage reaction to his title win

Bronson Reed won his first championship in the WWE recently by beating Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American title in a Steel Cage match on NXT TV.

The 32-year-old Samoan-Australian wrestler was a guest on WWE's After The Bell podcast, where he spoke on a wide range of topics, including the immediate backstage reactions to him tasting championship glory.

Reed recalled the referee handing him the WWE NXT North American title after he pinned Gargano. He was visibly stunned by his achievement. Bronson Reed said that he would always cherish sharing that special moment with his wife after winning the championship.

Bronson Reed also revealed that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were the first two people backstage to congratulate him and give him a well-deserved hug:

"When I won the championship, I remember Daryl, the referee handing me the belt, and I held it up, and you can just see on the camera I sort of look at the belt like flabbergasted," Reed said, "Sometimes things just become everyday stuff, everyday work. I remember having that great moment of becoming champion, having my wife with me, and I remember getting backstage and having a round of applause and having the first two people to hug me and congratulate me be Shawn Michaels and Triple H."

Bronson Reed on his backstage WWE relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

While Bronson Reed has a healthy backstage relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the presence of the WWE Legends does startle him at times:

"That stuff for me, I can't dream of that stuff. Now I have a good relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels; I speak to them, they're just people. Every now and again, I go to myself and go ugh, that's Mr. WrestleMania, that's the King of Kings. It's crazy," Reed stated. H/t WrestlingInc

Bronson Reed expects to have a memorable reign as the North American Champion. The superstar will need some ideal opponents to strengthen his run with the belt for that to happen.

While Reed has a few WWE dream matches in mind, who would you like to see the champ face in the future?

