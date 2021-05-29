"A dream match for me at the moment is Roman Reigns"- Current Champion from WWE makes a big statement

Roman Reigns is WWE's biggest superstar right now. Sharing the ring with the Tribal Chief is equivalent to getting a big push for any WWE superstar.

Recently-crowned NXT North American champion Bronson Reed appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast. Reed opened up about the opponents he would like to face in the future.

While Bronson Reed wants the Roman Reigns dream match, the new NXT North American champion highlighted the abundance of great heavyweights he can wrestle with in the WWE. Reed is also eager to face reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, and it's a match at the top of his wishlist:

"For me, there's so many great heavyweights at the moment that there's so many matches I would like to do," Reed said. "I think one that would be arranged and hopefully done sooner than later is Bronson Reed vs. WALTER. That's the one I want to tip off first, and then we can talk about the other people. A dream match for me at the moment is Roman Reigns. That's someone I want to be able to step in the ring with." H/t WrestlingInc

Bronson Reed on WWE's hybrid athletes

Ever since capturing the coveted NXT North American title, Bronson Reed has been involved in several interviews, and he recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino. Bronson Reed shared the importance of having hybrid wrestlers like himself in the business.

Reed is one of the few gifted big men who can execute high-flying spots like a cruiserweight. The 32-year-old WWE Superstar wants to inspire people of different body types to break barriers and incorporate new in-ring styles.

"I hope that I can be an inspiration to people of different body types that, 'hey, you can break the mould, but you can still be successful. I feel like nowadays, we have so many hybrid athletes. You have guys like Keith Lee and myself that aren't just your lumbering big guys, and I think that's where we prove people wrong. We can do whatever anyone else can do and more. "For me, I've always had that positive mindset that positivity breeds positivity and negativity breeds negativity. So I just try to shut out the haters and look at all the positives." H/t Zain Jafri of Sportskeeda Wresting

Thank you to everyone that has reached out and shown love. The fans, my friends and family and of course all the other incredibly talented wrestlers from all across the world.

Bronson Reed has experienced a tremendous rise in the black-and-gold brand, and there are high hopes attached to his run as the WWE NXT North American Champion.

Do you see Reed getting his dream match against Reigns in the distant future? While a showdown against 'The Head of the Table' might not be feasible at the moment, a mammoth clash against WALTER could indeed be booked.