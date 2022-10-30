Bloodline member Jimmy Uso recently commented on the possibility of another WWE star joining the Roman Reigns-led faction.

Ava Marie, The Rock's daughter, recently made her WWE debut on NXT. While she is currently a part of The Schism, many feel like the 21-year-old is destined to join The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso recently spoke to TMZ about Ava's debut. The SmackDown star stated that he is excited about the fourth-generation star representing their family on NXT.

"Shout out to her. You know what I’m saying? Anyway the family can get it, I’m all for it. I’m ready to see what she do, I’m ready for her to pop off and represent the bloodline. So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it."

Jimmy also spoke about the potential addition of Ava Marie to The Bloodline.

"It’s always an open door [for her to be part of The Bloodline]. We’ll keep it at that but, you know what I’m saying? Sky’s the limit. You gotta put your work in here and I’m sure she’s got the workhorse in her like we all do. It runs deep in the blood and I’m excited for her future. I can’t wait to see where it takes us." (h/t- post wrestling)

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel

While the addition of Sami Zayn has caused unrest in The Bloodline, the heel stable will have to keep aside their differences at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

While Roman Reigns will be defending his world title against Logan Paul in a marquee match, The Usos will also face Butch and Ridge Holland with tag team titles on the line.

Tensions were at an all-time high within The Bloodline on this week's SmackDown as Jey Uso refused to make peace with Sami despite Roman Reigns' order. The 'Right-hand man' even went on to say he doesn't care what The Tribal Chief says.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling El momento exacto en el que Sami Zayn hace romper el personaje a Roman Reigns y a Jey Uso. Es maravilloso. #SmackDown El momento exacto en el que Sami Zayn hace romper el personaje a Roman Reigns y a Jey Uso. Es maravilloso. #SmackDown https://t.co/FRovjcvbXR

Sami was, however, quick to intervene between the two. Roman then ended the segment by stating that if Jey doesn't fall in line, he'll take the "Honorary" out of Zayn's title and make him a "full blown Uce."

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results by clicking here.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes