"I’d love to expose that dude" - Current WWE Superstar wants to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 

Since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, Logan Paul has impressed many neigh-sayers. However, WWE star Grayson Waller wants to derail the hype train of the social media star.

As a WWE star, Paul has worked alongside iconic performers such as Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Roman Reigns, enabling him to shine in the ring. His match against the Tribal Chief earned huge plaudits amongst both the fans and the wrestlers themselves.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Waller was asked who he'd like his first WrestleMania match to be against, with the Australian star naming Logan as his desired opponent.

"There are a lot of options. I’m going to say, Logan Paul. I got to work with him a little bit. Me and Shawn got to work with him a bit before his fight with Roman Reigns. So many people are saying nice things about him when he has had two-and-a-half matches. I do this every day. Turn up every day, and then I’ll consider you a real wrestler. I’d love to expose that dude on the biggest stage of them all." (H/T TV Insider)

Logan's most recent match in WWE came this past November at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where, despite losing to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, Paul silenced many of his doubters.

WWE Hall of Famer discusses Logan Paul's next potential match

With Roman Reigns in his rearview mirror, fans are wondering who the 27-year-old will possibly face this April at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One show, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about Logan potentially facing John Cena on the grandest stage of them all.

"Anytime you want this, and this is what you're dream is, then you're gonna do everything to make it happen, and Logan Paul has certainly done that." Long added,"So I think John Cena deserves a lot of credit, too. But for him to be tagged with a guy like Logan Paul is going to give him a big bump. So you ought to take advantage of it." [23:37 - 24:06] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full interview below:

John Cena recently competed in his first match in over a year, in which he and Kevin Owens were victorious as they took on the dangerous duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Who would you like to see Logan Paul face next? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes