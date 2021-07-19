"I didn’t expect it to be so perfect" - Rhea Ripley on how her reign as RAW Women's Champion has gone so far

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka at this year's WrestleMania to capture the RAW Women's Championship for the first time after only being part of the red brand for less than a month.

Ahead of tonight's big title defense against Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley sat down with The South African, where she reflected upon how her first reign as RAW Women's Champion has gone so far.

"Yeah, I mean, I feel like it’s been a pretty good run so far," Rhea Ripley said. "I didn’t expect it to be so perfect, like from the get go where I just arrived, challenge Asuka and won the Raw Women’s championship. But I think that’s pretty cool. And that’s going to be an epic story for me later on, in life to tell."

Rhea Ripley admits her time on RAW has been a learning curve compared to NXT

Rhea Ripley says her time on WWE RAW thus far has been a wild ride and has been a big learning curve for her compared to her time on the black and gold brand of NXT.

"But yeah, my time at Raw has been so insane," Rhea Ripley continued. "It’s just been such a learning curve as well. Like, it’s so different. And I never really realized how different it was until I got there. It’s a lot more busy. And just, I want to say stressful as well. Like, I feel like I’ve got so much pressure on my shoulders, especially because I came in and I was the new girl I know I am rolling and champion. And I really got to live up to that and prove to everyone why I deserve the spotlight. So it’s been a wild ride."

