"I don't want to ruin his image..." CM Punk reveals how he really feels about Brock Lesnar

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar have crossed paths many times.

Punk faced off with Lesnar back at SummerSlam in 2013.

CM Punk hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since 2014, but the self-proclaimed Best in the World recently landed a role on WWE Backstage which means that he is able to share his thoughts regarding WWE's roster and storylines on a regular basis.

The former World Champion was part of a feud with Brock Lesnar throughout his final years within the company, when Lesnar returned as a Paul Heyman Guy and helped his advocate to overcome the threat of CM Punk when he turned on him at Money in the Bank in 2013.

This led to a fantastic match between Punk and Lesnar at SummerSlam later that year, but whilst Punk opted to walk away from WWE just months later, Lesnar remained with the company and is the reigning WWE Champion. Despite not crossing paths for around six years, CM Punk recently talked to ESPN about his friendship with The Beast.

I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—kin’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, “Hey, if you need any help.” I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro-wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think," he said via WrestlingNews.

Punk went on to reveal that he was one of the stars that Lesnar wanted to work within WWE as well as claiming that he believes Lesnar doesn't get the credit he deserves for how smart a wrestler he is.

“I think Brock has got a big heart, and that’s something a lot of people don’t talk about. They’ll talk about the freak strength and the crazy athletic things he’s done in his career, the accomplishments. But they don’t talk about the fact that he loves his wife, his kids, lives on a farm and just kind of wants to be left alone."

"All the fame and the money and everything is really just a side effect of being successful at what he wants to do. And he does what he wants, when he wants. That’s the beauty of Brock Lesnar.”

Lesnar faces Drew McIntyre with his WWE Championship on the line this weekend at WrestleMania in a match where McIntyre is a heavy favorite.