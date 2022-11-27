Earlier this year, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax surprised fans by stating that she doesn't recognize Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top guy for more than two years at this point. Many have attempted to dethrone him during this period, but The Tribal Chief has managed to secure his spot at the top of WWE's food chain. Apart from reigning with the Universal Championship for 800-plus days, he also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania, becoming the undisputed world champion in the process.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax did a Q&A session on her Instagram handle a while ago. A fan asked Nia if she recognized The Tribal Chief. Her response was a blunt, "I DON'T."

Nia Jax and Roman Reigns allegedly butted heads at Survivor Series 2020

Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, once revealed that Reigns and Jax had an argument backstage during Survivor Series 2020.

According to Lana, they were set to perform a table spot during the ten-woman Survivor Series Elimination Match. Reigns had a table spot in his singles match against Drew McIntyre on the same night.

"We were supposed to do this whole table spot on the show. And then Roman did not want [it], 'cause he had a table spot with [Drew McIntyre]. So there was some major pushback. The Samoans, Nia and Roman, you know, that whole thing. Like, oh my god, I'm caught in the middle of this drama. And so, we had a huge spot. Like I was supposed to be laid out in the very beginning. I was supposed to get in the ring, and Nia snatch me, 'cause the whole point was everyone on the team were heels, and I was the only 'babyface,' and they're gonna be all against me, and she was gonna lay me out," said Lana.

Not too long ago, a fan stated on Twitter that Jax was the missing piece from Reigns' Bloodline faction. In response, Jax made it clear that she didn't want anything to do with the group.

Judging by Perry's comments and Jax's jibe at Reigns, it seems like there may be some real-life animosity between the two. Reigns, however, never responded to Jax's shot at him.

What was your immediate reaction when Nia Jax refused to acknowledge Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes