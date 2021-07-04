WWE Rumor Roundup - Roman Reigns' backstage argument with Nia Jax, Company apologizes to superstar, Two big names request for a break (3rd July 2021)

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, which features some massive names and stories.

#5. Roman Reigns' backstage disagreement with Nia Jax over a table spot at WWE Survivor Series

As promised, Lana spilled the beans on her WWE run during a highly-anticipated interview with Chris Jericho on the latter's 'Talk is Jericho' podcast.

The Ravishing Russian spoke about her big win in last year's 5-on-5 Women's WWE Survivor Series Elimination match, where she was the sole survivor despite having zero eliminations. The story of the match revolved around Nia Jax sending Lana through a table nine weeks in a row before the WWE pay-per-view.

As revealed by Lana, the women wanted to do another table spot at Survivor Series, but Roman Reigns vetoed the plan as the WWE Universal Champion had a scheduled table spot with Drew McIntyre for his match.

Roman Reigns and Nia Jax apparently even butted heads backstage as Lana described how it felt being caught in some Samoan drama. The spot in question was for Nia Jax to attack Lana at the start of the match and take her out with a table bump.

"We were supposed to do this whole table spot on the show. And then Roman did not want [it], 'cause he had a table spot with [Drew McIntyre]. So there was some major pushback. The Samoans, Nia and Roman, you know, that whole thing," said Lana. "Like, oh my god, I'm caught in the middle of this drama. And so, we had a huge spot. Like I was supposed to be laid out in the very beginning. I was supposed to get in the ring, and Nia snatch me, 'cause the whole point was everyone on the team were heels, and I was the only 'babyface,' and they're gonna be all against me, and she was gonna lay me out." said Lana

Unsurprisingly enough, Roman Reigns got the last laugh as he and McIntyre got to execute the sought-after table spot.

