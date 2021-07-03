WWE executives apologized to Zelina Vega; more backstage details revealed - Reports

Following reports about Zelina Vega's possible WWE comeback, she finally returned during this week's episode of SmackDown.

Back on November 13, 2020, Vega was let go by the company due to a breach of contract. This occurred due to her activity on OnlyFans, which went against WWE's new rule that didn't allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. Vince McMahon was reportedly unhappy with Vega opening an OnlyFans account at the time.

Now, PWInsider's Mike Johnson has revealed a few backstage details leading up to her recent return. According to Johnson, "segments of the company" felt that Vega should not have been released last year. They pushed for back-and-forth conversations between the two sides to continue, and WWE officials even apologized to the superstar before making her an offer to return.

"We are told that even after Vega was released, there were segments of the company who felt she should have been retained and not released," stated Mike Johnson. "We are told those segments of the company pushed for conversations between the two sides to continue. They eventually did and we are told that after a long period of back and forth conversations, WWE execs apologized to Vega and made her an offer to return. Eventually, she decided to go through that open door and signed back with the company."

During the most recent edition of SmackDown, Zelina Vega was announced to be the latest participant in the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank ladder contest. On the heels of her comeback, she also faced Liv Morgan in a singles match.

Vega was booked to lose this bout, a decision that surprised many WWE fans.

News of Zelina Vega's WWE signing was purposely kept quiet by all parties

The PWInsider report also noted that there are differing accounts as to when exactly Vega signed a deal with Vince McMahon's company. While this may have happened in May or sometime sooner, all parties involved opted to keep her WWE status quiet so they could "strategize a return."

"There are differing accounts as to when that happened. One source told me May. Another told me it was much sooner than that but all sides opted to keep it quiet so they could strategize a return." Johnson added, "Why they waited until now, only WWE could answer but they also signed Eva Marie and had her sitting around for nine months. Vega was backstage last week but had not been at any TVs beyond that in recent months."

Although Zelina Vega lost on the same night she surprisingly returned, her inclusion in the Money in the Bank ladder match is exciting news for many fans.

What are your thoughts regarding Vega's WWE comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das