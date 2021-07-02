"He's the one guy" - Roman Reigns reveals which WWE star he would pass the torch to

Roman Reigns has named which WWE Superstar he believes could rival him as the face of the company.

The Tribal Chief has been the top star in WWE for a while now, and he's currently dominating WWE's flagship TV show SmackDown as Universal Champion. Reigns was coronated as WWE's franchise player following his triumph over John Cena at WWE No Mercy in 2017 and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. His victories over the two icons are often described as a 'passing of the torch' moment.

Speaking on ESPN's ‎Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Roman Reigns was asked who he thinks could soon take his spot at the top. Although he said there's nobody, he named Drew McIntyre as his #2 and someone who he wouldn't mind passing the torch to.

"There ain't nobody, man, and it's no — I could say my favorite number two, Drew, he's my favorite number two," said Roman Reigns. "There's a bunch of number twos, threes, whatever you want to call them. We can rank them, it really don't matter. They're under me. How far under? Who knows? Who really cares at this point? I mean, how strong of a number two do you want to be, and at this point, my favorite is Drew McIntyre."

"So in a perfect world, if there was an opportunity to pass the torch to him, he's the one guy I think that has captivated my attention in that manner," he added. "But at the same time, he ain't there. And it's only because I'm still here, so solid, within my foothold, my stronghold. The flag is fully planted in, so I can't even think about it now. But I mean, John [Cena] needed somebody to come in, so he could move on and try new things and take care of his body. I will eventually need that. But there's just nobody at this point."

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre battled it out in a Champions vs. Champion match at Survivor Series last year, where The Head of the Table emerged victorious. Another match between the two stars would be a welcomed decision by most fans, especially since it would take place in front of a live crowd.

Roman Reigns has been on a dominant path on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last August after taking a five-month hiatus. Fans were introduced to The Tribal Chief, which became the best character in the entire industry and one of the best things to come out of the pandemic era of wrestling.

Roman Reigns has defeated every challenger who has stepped up to him so far. His run on WWE SmackDown has been very solid and one of the best in recent memory.

At Money in the Bank this month, Reigns has one more obstacle to overcome in the form of the Rated-R Superstar Edge before making it to SummerSlam, where he is rumored to battle 16-time world champion John Cena.

