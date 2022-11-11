"I didn't feel anything" – When Roman Reigns received a permanent scar after WWE Superstar injured him on RAW

Roman Reigns has been one of the most prominent superstars in WWE since making his main roster debut in November 2012. Given the nature of his job, it is no surprise that The Tribal Chief has sustained some unforgettable injuries throughout his career.

On February 3, 2014, the former Shield member joined forces with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to defeat Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Rey Mysterio. In the closing stages of the WWE RAW six-man tag team match, Big E floored Reigns during an almighty collision in the center of the ring.

The Bloodline leader later revealed in a WWE.com interview that the incident left him with a permanent scar above his right eye:

"It happened in the heat of the moment in The Shield's match versus Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston and Big E so it didn't really hurt per se," Reigns said. "It was only after the stitches and once the adrenaline wore off around the time that I was going to sleep when I started to feel the pain. But in the moment, I didn't feel anything. I think it's bada**."

Footage of the incident can be seen from the 01:30 mark in the video above.

What does Roman Reigns think about the scar Big E gave him?

Although he required stitches after the match, Roman Reigns was not forced to miss any in-ring action. A day later, he teamed up with Dean Ambrose to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston at a SmackDown taping.

Elaborating on the injury, Reigns explained why he had no problem receiving a permanent scar in the midst of battle:

"It's a keepsake and a memory that I'll have for doing something that I love. I've certainly given a few scars in my day, more than I've received — trust me."

In 2012, The Miz was also left with a scar next to his right eye after Kingston hit him with Trouble In Paradise on RAW. Like Reigns, The A-Lister only needed stitches and returned to work the next day.

Have you ever noticed Roman Reigns' scar? Let us know in the comments section below.

