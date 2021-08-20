"I feel such empathy for them" - Nikki A.S.H. on WWE tryout experience (Exclusive)

Nikki A.S.H. was present at WWE's recent tryout in Las Vegas, where Triple H and several other top NXT officials were scouting talent. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G, the reigning RAW Women's Champion spoke about her past WWE audition.

Nikki A.S.H. attended a WWE tryout in 2015, after which she was one of 10 wrestlers who reported to the performance center a few months later.

The former Sanity member, who has since become one of the most popular stars on the roster, said she had empathy for aspiring wrestlers, who undergo several conditioning drills to perform at a high level.

WWE's resident superhero noted that stars needed endurance and strength to complement their technical ability in the ring.

"I feel such empathy for them because I'm like, I know how their legs feel. They are doing these drills and these conditioning drills and endurance drills," said the RAW star.

"Because WWE Superstars, we are professional athletes, and we need endurance, strength, everything, in-ring ability, technical ability, and it's like, I know what it feels like to do conditioning drills, and your legs are like jelly, but you keep going no matter what. That's what it takes to be a WWE Superstar. And you do what it takes."

"Wow, that was me six years ago": Nikki A.S.H. on her WWE tryout experience

The Scottish star had already wrestled for seven years before getting an opportunity in the WWE. Thus, she was well-versed with the entire tryout process.

Despite that, Nikki A.S.H. admitted she did not know quite what to expect during her tryout. She also revealed that watching the current batch of prospects brought back memories of her six-year stint in the WWE.

"I didn't quite know how it made me feel. Like, I didn't really know what to expect. I understand what happens at a tryout because I've been through it, but then, watching them, it brought back so many memories. They are all putting so much effort in, and they are encouraging each other, and they all have smiles on their faces. That was me six years ago," said Nikki. A.S.H.

The #WWE tryouts went down in Las Vegas today. Who knows… there may be a future WWE Champion right there.👀



Nikki A.S.H. hopes to walk out of SummerSlam as the RAW Women's Champion after what is expected to be an engaging triple threat battle against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

