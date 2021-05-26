"I don't get mad over what I can't control" - Kofi Kingston on his quick WWE Championship loss to Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston wishes his match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship would have went down differently. But looking back on his disappointing loss, he doesn't get mad over what he can't control.

The night SmackDown moved to FOX, Kofi Kingston was set to defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, that match lasted less than 10 seconds, and many in the WWE Universe weren't happy with this outcome.

Kofi Kingston sat down with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN this week to discuss all things WWE. When the subject of his quick loss to Brock Lesnar came up, Kingston was very honest about his thoughts regarding the match itself.

"I told a lot of people that if it was up to me, I would have had that match be different in the way that it went down," Kingston said. "But the thing is, that it's not up to me. I think what we need to realize is that you control what you can control. That's it. I don't get mad over what I can't control. I show up to work, and it's like, ‘What we're doing? Ok, maybe we can do it like this, but we're going to do it like this’. Then once you have the outline of what's going to happen, that's the way that you proceed."

Kofi Kingston appreciated how the WWE Universe reacted when he lost to Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston in WWE

Kofi Kingston continued by stating that he appreciated how the WWE Universe was angry with this quick loss. But he explained that he wasn't going to come to work mad and pout about it.

"I wish it would have gone down differently," Kingston admitted. "I appreciate that a lot of people were so angry with the way that it went down. I'm always just trying to work towards what's next. For me to come into work and be disgruntled about the way that things were handled, I'm the only one that's going to be affected by that. But what I can control is going out and starting afresh, getting back on the horse and riding, and keeping that positive attitude. I would say that I was disappointed with the way that it went down. But again, I wasn't so mad that I was going to come into work and just pout. I'm not going to come pout and be mad. That's not my style. I've never been like that. It's always been just a matter of just pushing forward no matter what. So that's what I did."

