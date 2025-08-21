“I got nailed so hard it basically caused me to pee” - 5 WWE stars who wet themselves in the ring

WWE Superstars often face perilous situations in the squared circle. While they surely try to deliver their best performance each time they step foot in the ring, there are moments when things do go out of control.

Yes, you read the title right, in this article, we will be discussing five WWE stars who wet themselves in the ring either in a match or when they were part of a segment.

#5. Charlotte Flair revealed hitherto unknown fact

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B CM Punk: "Charlotte, Have you ever sh*t yourself in the ring?" Charlotte: "No, If I did I wouldn't tell you. I might have peed a little" CM Punk: "Okay...Now we're talking" CM PUNK IS HILARIOUS 😭

WWE has recently released WWE: Unreal, a documentary where the Stamford-based promotion gave the audience a glimpse of what actually happens behind the scenes. In one of the scenes, CM Punk and Charlotte Flair were seen training in the squared circle, when The Best in the World asked a hilarious question to The Queen.

The Second City Saint asked Flair whether she ever sh* herself in the ring or not. In response, the former Women's Grand Slam Champion revealed that even if she had, she wouldn't tell Punk. However, Charlotte then revealed that she might have peed a little during a bout in the ring.

#4. The Game once peed himself during a brawl

Triple H is one of the most iconic stars in the history of the WWE. He was involved in many high-profile feuds during his time in the squared circle. However, once in a brawl, The Game wet himself and seemingly peed in his pants.

This happened when The King of the Kings was engaged in a brawl with Brock Lesnar. During WrestleMania 29, The Beast vs. The Game was one of the major feuds in the company. During an episode of RAW, both veterans were part of a massive brawl, where The Game wet himself.

Triple H brawls with The Beast [Credit: WWE on YouTube]

The event discussed above is evident from the screenshot of the brawl attached here.

#3. Stephanie McMahon's name is also in the list

At WWE Payback 2014, The Billion Dollar Princess was also part of a similar unfortunate incident. During the show, Stephanie was slapped by Brie Bella, and soon after this, she quickly exited the ring and started heading towards the backstage area.

At that moment, fans spotted that Stephanie had seemingly peed herself in the ring. Meanwhile, the former authority figure has not yet spoken about this incident, and it has been only fans who have been speculating about it.

#2. Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' inclusion in this list might surprise you, but The Visionary has confirmed this incident himself during an interview. In a conversation with Dan Campbell on Talking with Soup in 2014, Rollins talked about his career's biggest mistake and confirmed that he had urinated under the ring once.

The Revolutionary disclosed that he couldn't control his bladder and hence used a water bottle under the ring, which he marked as his career's biggest mistake then.

#1. Natalya got nailed so hard, which caused her pee

During an episode of the WWE Total Divas in 2013, Natalya disclosed an embarrassing moment in which she peed in the ring after getting a hip attack from Naomi. The veteran star revealed that The Glow's hip attack caught Nattie on her stomach, and it led to her peeing in the squared circle.

"I got nailed so hard, it basically caused me to pee; tinkle a little bit," she said.

While the incidents may seem hilarious, it is just a glimpse of what the stars go through while they do their best to entertain the WWE Universe day in and day out.

