"I had a huge crush on Aishwarya Rai" - When former WWE Champion revealed his childhood liking towards the Indian actress

Over the years, WWE has produced many Superstars representing India, and one of them is Jinder Mahal. Being of Indian descent, he watched Bollywood movies featuring Aishwarya Rai.

Although The Modern Day Maharaja was born and brought up in Canada, he still loves to watch Bollywood movies. He has proudly represented India for years and continues to do so in NXT.

During a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, the former WWE Champion addressed his thoughts about multiple Bollywood actors, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He admitted to having a crush on the popular actress during his childhood.

"I had a huge crush on Aishwarya Rai while growing up. I used to love Taal (1999) and I still watch it now and then," said Jinder Mahal.

He went on to state that Aishwarya's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, is a lucky man.

"Junior Bachchan (Abhishek, the husband of Aishwarya and the son of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan) is a lucky man!”

Mahal is not the only one to have a crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to say the least. The diva has acted in over 40 movies in varied languages and was also crowned Miss World in 1994.

If Jinder is lucky enough, he might get the opportunity to act in a Bollywood movie with his childhood crush in the future.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal talked about various other Bollywood actors besides Aishwarya Rai

Jinder Mahal's 2017 interview was surely an interesting one as he talked about things like Bollywood, his crush on Aishwarya Rai, food, and his match with Triple H at a WWE Live event in India.

He appreciated the work of Bollywood actors and praised them for having great physiques. If he had to pick a Bollywood star as a partner in WWE, he would choose Akshay Kumar.

“Even the men are amazing in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Salman Khan all have amazing bodies and I respect that. If I ever have to partner with one [of them] for a match, I’d pick Akshay Kumar, because he is really fit and has a martial arts background. He’d be great inside the ring,” said Jinder Mahal.

As of now, The Modern Day Maharaja is back in NXT and has aligned himself with Indus Sher, a tag team comprised of Veer Mahaan and Sanga. Hopefully, he will soon win a championship on the black and gold brand.

