Nikki Cross won a championship last night on WWE RAW and proceeded to throw it in a garbage can backstage a few minutes later.

On last night's edition of RAW, Damage CTRL convinced Nikki to join their team for a WarGames match against Bianca Belar, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two mystery superstars. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY were ringside for Nikki's 24/7 Championship match against Dana Brooke.

Cross defeated Brooke in a quick match and had a crazed look in her eye after the bell. The Role Model draped the 24/7 Championship on Nikki's shoulder as Damage CTRL followed her backstage.

Nikki stumbled upon a garbage can and threw the title in the trash. Well, she attempted to do so. The 33-year-old somehow managed to miss the barrel and it made the moment even more hilarious.

Former WWE Superstar and Nikki's husband Killian Dain (aka Big Damo) took to Twitter to react to his wife missing the layup with the 24/7 Championship.

"She never played basketball I dont know what to tell you," tweeted Big Damo.

Dana Brooke reacts to the 24/7 Championship being thrown away on WWE RAW

Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was not pleased with Nikki's actions following the match last night on RAW.

Nikki threw the 24/7 Championship away after winning it for the 11th time. As of today, there have been 195 officially recognized reigns between 57 different people. Dana was one of those people who held the title numerous times during its short history.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter and said everything that she has worked for has been thrown in the trash.

"Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate… LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe @WWE @USA_Network," tweeted Dana Brooke.

Triple H has made several changes to the product since being named Chief Content Officer for the company. It appears that the 24/7 Championship will be the latest Vince McMahon creation that The Game will move away from. It will be interesting to see if the company replaces the championship or abandons it entirely.

