"I have a lot of s*x appeal" - 3 secrets you may not know about WWE legend Maryse

WWE legend Maryse is arguably one of the most talked-about female superstars in history. The 42-year-old was part of several major storylines as a singles wrestler. Later, she was involved in many memorable angles alongside her husband, The Miz.Despite being away from WWE television, the two-time Divas Champion continues to share updates about her personal life on her social media accounts. However, fans still might not know some lesser-known secrets about Maryse.In this article, we will look at three secrets about the 42-year-old legend that many might not know about.#3. The former WWE champion is aware of her s*x appealIn 2009, Maryse talked about how she was different from the other girls in the locker room during an interview with Slam Wrestling. The legend said her co-workers believed she had a lot of &quot;s*x appeal,&quot; and she tries to use it while she is on stage.“I would say I’m pretty different from all the other girls. I’ve heard that I have a lot of s*x appeal, and that’s really something I try to use when I get on stage. Well, you don’t really try; it’s something you have or you don’t have. But I guess I must have it, and a lot of men gotta love that,&quot; she said (H/T: Slam Wrestling)#2. Holds a black belt in karateIn the modern era, there are barely any secrets in professional wrestling. Fans are aware that pro wrestling is staged, and stars do not actually hurt one another. Performers aim to narrate compelling stories that define the true nature of sports entertainment.However, many might be unaware of the fact that, apart from being a renowned pro wrestler, Maryse holds a black belt in Kyokushin.#1. She has written a memoirIn an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the WWE legend revealed she recently completed her memoir. Moreover, she disclosed that it took about two and a half months for her and The Miz to complete the story. The French-Canadian star also claimed that some of the things in the book might shock readers.