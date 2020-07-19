"I would love to have Dominik on my side." Seth Rollins on what he wants ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins are set to face each other in what is sure to be a rather aggressive match. The stipulation is something that is rather unique before WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, where they will be facing each other in an 'Eye for an Eye' match. To actually have this match end at Extreme Rules, WWE has confirmed that either man must have their eye extracted from their head. Rey Mysterio was the one to create the stipulation, much to the horror and consternation of Seth Rollins. On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins appeared and talked about Dominik and how he wants Rey Mysterio's son to join his side.

"I would love to have Dominik on my side... he could easily be part of The Greater Good movement on #WWERaw."@WWERollins has some questions for @35_dominik, too.#WWETheBump #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/1pmNTkrQKw — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 19, 2020

Seth Rollins wants Dominik to join his side ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins has entered quite the feud with Rey Mysterio at the moment and heading into Extreme Rules, it appears that only one of them may leave with both their eyes intact. Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins talked about Rey Mysterio, as well as his son, Dominik, who has become a part of this feud.

"I certainly didn't expect him to get as involved as he has been. He has been by his dad's side every step of the way. Look, I've gotten ahead of myself in some situations, that I will admit. Dominik is an ancillary part of this situation. He does not need to be involved. But he has chosen to insert himself. He wants to defend himself, defend his family. But those actions have consequences and that's just how it is. If he wants to stand in the way of this process moving forward, then he's going to have to be sacrificed as well. I would love to have Dominik on my side. Dominik is an extremely talented young man. He could easily be a part of the 'Greater Good' moving forward on RAW, but he has chosen to stick by his father's side and that is unfortunate."

So far, Dominik has remained extremely loyal to his father, Rey Mysterio, but in the world of WWE, no alliance, no matter how strong, is certain. Heading into Extreme Rules, it appears that Seth Rollins wants Dominik to join his side. Will Rey Mysterio's young son give in? That remains to be seen.