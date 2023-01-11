"I love you Sly"- Ex-WWE veteran claims Sylvester Stallone is a "bad" actor (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently criticized actor Sylvester Stallone for his acting skills.

Stallone has been a part of some of the best works in Hollywood, such as The Lords of Flatbush, The Rocky series, First Blood, Cliffhanger, The Specialist, Tulsa King, and many more.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE veteran Russo mentioned that although he is a fan of the famous actor and filmmaker, he is not quite fond of his acting skills.

He further added how much he enjoys watching Stallone's show, 'Tulsa King.'

"Sylvester Stallone's Rocky, I believe, came out in 1976. 45 years ago bro, I've been a Sylvester Stallone Mark for 46 years okay? I am currently watching Tulsa King on Paramount plus, you guys should watch it, it's a great show. Stallone ofcourse is the start of the show, Tulsa. Chris, I'm sitting there every Sunday night okay? I'm cracking up because bro after 45 years, the guy's still a terrible actor. He's so bad that I love you Sly, I love this show, but part of me is after 45 years before. You're still a bad actor. So everybody knows now I'm not being biased." (36:51- 37:52)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo criticized WWE Superstar Bayley for her acting skills

Vince Russo also seemingly noted WWE Superstar Bayley for her acting skills.

In the same interview, Russo further mentioned that The Role Model could do better than what she is doing right now.

He added that the producers should pay more attention to WWE Superstar Bayley and her faction, Damage CTRL.

"Bayley is bad man. I'm sorry guys, I'm sorry. I've got nothing against her. I've never met her. I'm sure she is a sweetheart of a woman. Bro, she needs to take acting lessons or something or producers there need to work with her. She is bro at this point in her career for as much TV time as she has been given, she needs to be a lot better than this. A lot of that guys is on the producers. When I worked with talent bro, I felt they weren't up to the part I would spend more attention with that talent, Chris. I would give my attention where it was needed and then all of a sudden the person you know now is better and now I can move on to the better. Somebody needs to work with Bayley bro, she should be much better than she is at this point in her career."

If you use any quotes from the article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes