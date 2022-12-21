"I don't love that you have a wife" - When Kim Kardashian flirted with 45-year-old WWE legend

John Cena has been part of several series and TV skits since taking on a part-time schedule with WWE, allowing him to rub shoulders with many celebrities.

Back in October 2021, Cena made a surprise appearance as part of Saturday Night Live, which was being hosted by Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old was part of a spoof of The Bachelor where he was chosen as Kim's date at the end, but not before the star had some flirty words for the former WWE Champion.

"You are both amazing. I mean John C, you’re kind, considerate, mega jacked and very, very rich.. And John C, I don’t love that you have a wife. But now I have to make a decision – Zeke or moving star and 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. I’m just going to follow my heart. John Cena.” via EssentiallySports.

After choosing Cena, Kardashian went on to note that he really needed to sort out his wife situation.

Will John Cena be the first man in three years to pin Roman Reigns on WWE TV?

December 15th 2019 was the last time Roman Reigns was pinned. Baron Corbin was able to get the better of The Tribal Chief as part of the TLC event that year, and Reigns has been untouchable ever since.

John Cena teams up with Kevin Owens next week on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The former World Champion could very well be the man to finally pin him.

It's unclear what the future plans are for Cena heading into WrestleMania season, but Reigns defeated him back at SummerSlam in 2021 so he will be out for revenge.

