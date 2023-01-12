"I'm back! Boom!" - 50-year-old WWE Superstar breaks silence after scary injury

R-Truth took to Twitter today to send a message to the WWE Universe as he recovers from a scary injury suffered in November 2022.

The wrestling veteran is best known for his humorous promos and for being a reliable member of the WWE roster over the years. He suffered a freak injury while wrestling Grayson Waller in NXT. The 50-year-old went for a flip over the top rope but missed Waller and landed hard on the floor. The impact caused R-Truth to suffer a torn quad tendon and he was helped backstage by WWE's medical staff.

The 50-year-old sent a message to the WWE Universe on social media claiming that he was already back.

"Yeah…I Got Got y’all! But now…I’m back! Boom!," tweeted R-Truth.

R-Truth thanks WWE fans ahead of surgery

Despite being injured, R-Truth was still in a good mood heading into surgery.

He uploaded a video to social media shortly before going into surgery and thanked the fans for their support and prayers. The wrestling veteran claimed he hit "kryptonite" when he hit the floor and tore his quad tendon.

The two-time United States Champion vowed to return to the company before the wrestling fans even realized he was gone.

"Hey, hey, hey what's up. Hey y'all. First off, I wanna thank each and every one of y'all for your concerns, your goodwills, your prayers, your support. Yes unfortunately, I got hurt. I hit that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon and I'm at surgery now as we speak. I'll be going in so yeah. It is what it is. I'll be back. I wanna thank you. I'll be back before y'all knew. Alright, peace," said Truth.

R-Truth is one of the more entertaining superstars in the company and will be welcomed back by fans when he does return. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to the main roster or has another match in NXT.

Do you miss R-Truth on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

