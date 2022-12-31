WWE RAW star Nikki Cross has sent a heartfelt message to WWE legend R-Truth as he recovers from injury.

Truth made an appearance on NXT for a match against Grayson Waller on November 1st. Unfortunately, he was injured after going for a front flip to the outside of the ring. He was supposed to land on his opponent but fell hard to the floor and suffered a torn quad tendon and will be out of action for several months.

R-Truth took to Twitter to share with the WWE Universe that he missed them.

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings Damn I miss y’all Damn I miss y’all😐

Wrestling fans and several of his colleagues responded to the post. Former 24/7 Champion Nikki Cross told R-Truth that everyone misses him as well:

"We miss you! 💖," tweeted Nikki Cross.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

R-Truth provides update after suffering a scary injury on WWE NXT

R-Truth thanked wrestling fans for their support after suffering the injury on NXT in November.

The 50-year-old uploaded a video on social media to thank the WWE Universe for their prayers and support. He noted that he got hurt and hit that "kryptonite" by tearing his quad tendon. R-Truth added that he was heading into surgery and vowed to be back before everyone knew he was gone:

"Hey, hey, hey what's up. Hey y'all. First off, I wanna thank each and every one of y'all for your concerns, your goodwills, your prayers, your support. Yes unfortunately, I got hurt. I hit that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon and I'm at surgery now as we speak. I'll be going in so yeah. It is what it is. I'll be back. I wanna thank you. I'll be back before y'all knew. Alright, peace," said Truth.

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings 🏾 🏾 🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis https://t.co/pichgdDqbA

R-Truth has had an incredible career and is a former two-time United States Champion. Time will tell if the wrestling veteran gets another shot at gold before he hangs up his boots for good.

Would you like to see R-Truth featured more on television in 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes