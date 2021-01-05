"I’m on every other legends thing they have" - X-Pac on why he is not at RAW Legends Night

X-Pac has revealed why he will not be seen on tonight's special episode of RAW Legends Night. RAW Legends Night will see many of WWE Universe's favorite icons return to the WWE for one night only.

Sean Waltman, or X-Pac, is a former professional wrestler known for his time with WWE and WCW. He wrestled as part of two of the greatest factions ever, namely the nWo and D-Generation X. X-Pac has recently suggested that he is open to returning to the squared-circle.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, X-Pac opened up on why he will not appear on tonight's RAW Legends Night episode. Waltman's reason is very sound.

X-Pac cites that he has been called for almost every legends event the WWE. He believes that he and his friends have had enough experiences already. He also spoke about the ongoing war between NXT and AEW.

"Some people are going, 'Hey, how come you're not on that?' It's because I'm on every other friggin legends thing they ever have. Enough of me and my friends for a while for f--k's sake." H/t Wrestling Inc

X-Pac has been invited to many legends events before, considering he is a WWE Hall Of Famer. Most of his appearances have been alongside his friends in D-Generation X.

Since Pac has admitted he won't be at Legends Night, we can assume that we won't be seeing D-Generation X, or at least all members of the group.

"I think it's possible" - X-Pac on if NXT will catch up with AEW's ratings

X-Pac would also comment on the on-going rating battle between NXT and AEW. Both NXT and AEW air on Wednesday and have been engaging in a rating war for some time now. Waltman thinks that if NXT sticks to what they are doing best, they should win.

"I think it's possible. You've seen the numbers fluctuate. A couple of weeks and NXT has beaten AEW in the overalls, but when that happens, everyone goes, 'Oh, the demo, the key demo,' which is valid. I just think there's room for improvement in the numbers there, and I think they just have to stick to what they what they do well." H/t Wrestling Inc

X-Pac does have faith in the black and gold bran's ability to catch up with AEW. However, it will be disappointing not to see him on Legends Night. Would you have liked to see him on Legends Night? And do you agree that NXT will catch up with AEW? Let us know down below.