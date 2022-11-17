"I'm gonna bury everybody" – When Daniel Bryan threatened to expose WWE Superstars in online video

Daniel Bryan once amusingly vowed to "bury" John Cena, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, and many others in a bid to increase his online following.

In 2011, WWE encouraged superstars to engage with fans online after Zack Ryder became a fan favorite thanks to his entertaining YouTube videos. Bryan listened to the company's advice and created several online accounts, including a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

The former WWE Champion's first video began with him declaring his intentions to reveal the truth about his co-workers.

"The WWE has told us for a while now that it's a great way to connect with our fanbase, and I'm gonna do just that, so I've opened up a Facebook fan page, I've got my Twitter account, all that kind of stuff," Bryan said. "And do you know what I'm gonna do with this social media? I'm gonna bury people. I'm gonna bury everybody." [From 0:08 to 0:24]

Michaels and Regal heavily influenced Daniel Bryan earlier in his career. However, even they were not safe from receiving a "burial" threat from The Leader of the Yes! Movement:

"[I'm gonna] bury Shawn Michaels even though he helped train me," Bryan continued. "I'm gonna bury William Regal even though I wouldn't be here if it weren't for him. I'm gonna bury Colt Cabana [because he is] funny. All those guys who do stuff good, I'm gonna bury them all. That's what I'm gonna do on my social media. I'm gonna bury people." [From 0:25 to 0:42]

The video was posted on Bryan's mrbryandanielson YouTube channel. At the time of writing, it has amassed 287k views.

What happened to Daniel Bryan's YouTube channel?

Although he invited fans to contact him online, Daniel Bryan's social media presence did not last long. The popular star posted two more YouTube videos, both demonstrations of wrestling techniques, before abandoning the channel.

His first video also featured an explanation on how followers could get in touch via his website to ask him to "bury" specific wrestlers:

"You can just type up, 'Hey, I want you to bury Roderick Strong. I want you to bury Nigel McGuinness. And do you know who I really want you to bury? I want you to bury that John Cena character. That guy, I want you to bury John Cena.' I'm gonna bury everybody on this thing!" Bryan added. [1:39 – 1:56]

The AEW wrestler's channel has 13.9k subscribers, but he has not posted in more than 11 years.

