“I’m married, b*tch” - When female WWE star slapped AJ Styles after he refused her proposal 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is one of the most loved wrestlers all over the world and in the Stamford-based promotion. The Phenomenal One, however, was once slapped by a female wrestler while he was in a match. Here’s a throwback to when Scarlett lost her temper against AJ.

In 2023, the two-time WWE Champion was feuding with Karrion Kross. The feud also included some mixed tag team matches, with AJ Styles teaming up with Michin and Kross teaming up with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux.

On the June 16, 2023, episode of SmackDown, The Phenomenal One caught The Herald of Doomsday with a Styles Clash and had his shoulders down. Making the save, Scarlett broke the pin and tried to seduce AJ.

However, Styles removed his glove and showed her his wedding ring and said, “I’m married, b*tch.” Furious, the 33-year-old slapped AJ.

Seconds later, Michin pulled her mixed tag opponent out of the ring and slammed her face first on the ringside floor. However, Scarlett’s distraction had worked, and Karrion Kross got AJ Styles in a chokehold after a Kross Hammer. He later snuffed out The two-time WWE Champion’s rope break attempt and landed his finisher, Final Prayer, on AJ to pick up the win.

AJ Styles could soon dethrone a WWE champion

AJ Styles made a grand return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Styles was away from television following an October 2024 match against Carmelo Hayes, where he injured himself and lost via referee’s stoppage.

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce announced in a backstage segment that The Phenomenal One has been transferred to the red brand from SmackDown.

Just seconds later, the RAW General Manager was interrupted by Bron Breakker. The Unpredictable Bad*ss wasn’t pleased with Pearce’s fascination with Styles and accused him of not paying attention to his Intercontinental Championship run yet again. He also demanded to speak with the GM privately and discuss the road ahead for his title defense matches.

Adam Pearce could take this opportunity to give Bron Breakker an opponent he won’t be able to handle in the form of AJ Styles. The 27-year-old has had a good run as a two-time Intercontinental Champion so far. However, The Phenomenal One could dethrone him at the Elimination Chamber. It would be interesting to see if AJ would cross paths with the Steiner dynasty wrestler.

