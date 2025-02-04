AJ Styles to dethrone WWE champion at Elimination Chamber and end his 131-day title reign? Exploring the potential 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles made his return at the 2025 Royal Rumble after his last appearance in October 2024. The fans relived The Phenomenal One’s high-voltage debut in the company in the 2016 Rumble. While AJ couldn’t win the 30-man contest, he could soon dethrone Bron Breakker and become the new Intercontinental Champion at Elimination Chamber.

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce appeared in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. He announced that the inter-brand transfer window in WWE was closing. He also noted that he had brought AJ Styles to the Monday night show as the final wrestler who would transition to the red brand.

As soon as he made this announcement, Bron Breakker approached the RAW General Manager. He asked Pearce if he liked AJ, and when the GM said yes, Breaker asked him to keep Styles away from him. Following this, he blamed Pearce for not caring about him and the Intercontinental Championship yet again and said he wanted to discuss the plan ahead with him in private.

This could be a hint from WWE that The Phenomenal One would be the Steiner dynasty wrestler’s next opponent. With the Elimination Chamber coming up next, there is also a possibility that Styles could end Bron Breakker’s run as the IC Champion in Toronto. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

AJ Styles could also restructure The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently in damage control mode after losing all their WWE titles. The group members also lack trust for one another, which further weakens the heel crew. This week on RAW, Finn Balor got furious at Dominik Mysterio for replacing him in the World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders.

The Prince also blamed Dirty Dom for the injury of JD McDonagh, making a crass remark that the 27-year-old needs a babysitter. However, Liv Morgan calmed the situation down and informed the former Universal Champion that her “Daddy Dom” had to enter the match to avoid Adam Pearce handing the title shot to another team.

She also highlighted that Dominik Mysterio got both her and Balor a match to compete for a spot in the Elimination Chamber. While this calmed The Prince down, it is unlikely for him to fully trust Dom right now.

However, with AJ Styles now on the RAW brand, Finn Balor could recruit him into The Judgment Day. This would reunite the founder of NJPW’s Bullet Club with one of its greatest members. Moreover, this would also increase Balor’s influence in the heel faction.

The former Universal Champion could also kick Dominik Mysterio out and bring in AJ Styles as a replacement for the former two-time NXT North American Champion. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for The Phenomenal One.

