"I'm so proud of you" - The Rock's heartfelt moment with former WWE Champion

The latest episode of WWE 24 featured a heartfelt moment between The Rock and The Miz after WrestleMania 27.

The main event saw The Miz retain the WWE Championship against John Cena after receiving help from The Rock. The Miz suffered a concussion during the match after hitting his head on the concrete floor over the barricade.

Speaking to The Miz after the match, The Rock said he was proud of how the then-WWE Champion continued to perform with a serious injury.

“I will tell you what you did and I’m so proud of you,” he said. “You were knocked out and you f***ing pulled through.”

WrestleMania 27 ended with The Rock hitting The Miz with a People’s Elbow. The finish to the show helped set up the back-to-back main events between The Rock and Cena at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

The Miz received praise from The Rock before WrestleMania 27

The Miz was told by Vince McMahon to impersonate The Rock

Shortly before WrestleMania 27, The Miz dressed as The Rock on RAW and attacked John Cena on the stage area. The segment proved to be hugely beneficial for The Miz, especially as much of the talk about WrestleMania revolved around The Rock and Cena.

The Miz revealed that The Rock called him after RAW and praised his performance.

“It was the first time that the audience said, ‘Wow, The Miz is ready. I wanna see The Miz versus John Cena,’” The Miz said. “That day, The Rock called me and he was like, ‘That’s it, you did it, dude. That is it, you sold this match.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, man.’ And, by the way, this is my hero growing up. This guy is the biggest movie star in the world, and he’s calling me? Like, he doesn’t have to do that, but he did.”

This thing is gonna make me a baby face........nahhhhhhhh. Hahaha https://t.co/Du4OckXWFj — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021

The WWE 24 episode included several stories about The Miz’s WWE career. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion also revealed why he feared he was going to lose his job on two occasions.

